The plane crash, penultimate Friday, involving a former Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others, obviously raised more questions than answers and understandably so. The world over, the military is one of the most disciplined and professional institutions with a high level of proficiency. It also explains why the military is always called in to help whenever there’s a crisis of any sort.

But, how the military planes have suddenly become vulnerable in the air is definitely a cause for concern. It is true that accidents do happen, but largely, a majority of the accidents are preventable, because this is the military hence many Nigerians are worried that military planes are crashing more than commercial flights that hardly get their kind of solid maintenance.

This, therefore, is a wakeup call for the military. There’s, arguably, a need for an overhaul of their maintenance sector and importantly, an investigation into the recent crashes with a view to identifying the actual problem and fixing it with speed. This is the military and such embarrassing human errors should not be associated with it or glossed over.

