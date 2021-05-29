World Corporate Golf Challenge Berths in Ibom

World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC), an International amateur golf event will make a big landing in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on June 4 when the second edition of Falcon Golf Development Company organised tournament tees-off in the state.

Billed for the lush greens of Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort, the 2021 edition of the tournament will feature over 60-teams battling for an all-expense paid trip to the world finals of the competition in Cascais, Portugal in November.

Already, all necessary arrangements at making sure that this year’s event goes as planned have been put in place.

Speaking at a pre-tournament media chat in Lagos during the week, Chief Executive Officer of FGDC, Remi Olukoya said he expects a keen contest in Uyo, noting that the ultimate prize of this event is one that every team should vie for.

“I am excited at the prospects of what we will see in Uyo this year. All the players coming are very competitive. So I expect a great outing”, Olukoya said.

Dubbed ‘WCGC 2021’, several corporate organisations have registered to participate in the competition.

Infinity Trust Mortgage, PricewaterhouseCoopers(Pwc), Citec Estate, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Chevron Nigeria, Oil& Gas Free Zone, Xpress Payment Solution, Petan, Universal Offshore, African Golf Tour, Yolas Consultants, Grenwood International Service, Sodium Group, Western Development Company, Konferge Online Photo Shop, Premium Pension, Transoceanic Logistics, Comfortola Nigeria, Uptown Printing, IGPES Group, Adl Solutions, Becon Nigeria, Bolingo Holgings, Zenera, Shuwari Industries, Fairway Technologies, Adecco, Yoke Solutions, Nigeria Economic Zones Association, Ravoa, Alanku Energy, NCDMB, Aeroconsult, Gift Medical Center, Hensek Integrated, Abduljamin, Shore Gas, Different Strokes, Darzinger Nigeria, Maash Engineering, SGS Logistics, Intra Africa Agriculture Consultants, Warams Services, Omars Royal Company, Global Lifting & Engineering Services among others.

We are most grateful to our sponsors, Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort, Ibom Air, NCDMB, Rwanda Air, Premium Pension, Citec, Infinity Trust Mortgage, Shuwari Industries and Singleton.

Apart from the array of prizes and tickets to be won, the ultimate prize for the overall winner in this year’s event a Benin handcrafted Claret bronze Jug.

While explaining that the goal of FGDC of building the first of its kind golf academy in Lagos still subsists, Olukoya said the project start this year with the proposed Catch Them Young initiative being put in place

Uptown Printing Limited represented by Grace Ihonvbere and Rachel Danjuma won the maiden edition in Abuja last year.

