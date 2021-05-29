‘The Wait’ Hits Cinemas Nationwide

By Tosin Clegg

One of the highly anticipated movies coming out of Nollywood this year, The Wait, directed by the dynamic duo – Yemi “Filmboy” Morafa and Fiyin Gambo and co-produced by Eventful limited and LordTanner Studios – will take over the cinemas on the 30th April of 2021. The film, inspired by the acclaimed book series written by Yewande Zaccheaus titled God’s Waiting Room, written as a result of her personal testimony and to encourage couples experiencing delay in childbearing.

Yewande is the Founder and Chairman of Eventful Ltd, a leading events planning and consulting company in Nigeria. She is passionate about redefining the events and entertainment landscape of Nigeria.

The movie tells the story of Doctor Nara, played by the irrepressible and super talented Nse Ikpe-Etim, two couples and a job seeker whose lives are unintentionally woven together by the unwitting hands of time and chance as they journey towards their desire to find love, hope, help, redemption and the fulfilment of their desperate desires. This intense drama that will take you through a roller coaster of emotions, has a star- studded cast including Deyemi Okanlawon, Meg Otanwa, Jimmy Odukoya, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chimezie Imo, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva and others. The Wait is a topical, yet superb visual and dramatic expression intended to capture the human experience of Waiting. It was beautifully written to show the interconnectivity of the lives of different characters as they wait for things they hope for.

The premiere of this movie, supported by Ecobank Nigeria, LIRS and Eventful, took place on the 10th of April 2021 at the Film House Imax, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. It had a good number of dignitaries and captains of industries in attendance including the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osibanjo and First Lady Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun. At the premiere event, as part of the April 30th release marketing, the movie producers, in partnership with Aneden, announced a fertility grant for families living in Lagos.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

