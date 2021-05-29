The Myths and Facts of Speed Reduction

ROAD SAFETY ARTICLE BY J

Did you follow my opening teaser on the global clamor for speed reduction in built up areas. Despite the novelty of the global campaign which is in tandem with the identification of excessive speed as the number one killer, there are some who are opposed to cutting down speed in built up areas. This group is basing their standpoint on some myths. There are a total of six myths that this group are brandishing to get the buy-in of road users and policy makers against these resurgent campaign focus.

My focus this week is on these myths. Before dwelling on the kernel of the myths and the facts, please allow me to first list them. The first myth says that 30 km/h limits don’t make a difference while another myth says 30 km/h limits are not popular. Another myth posits that 30km/h are anti motorists, while another holds that 30km/h limits will increase journey times. The last myth holds that 30km/h limits are just to gain income from fines.

In treating these myths, I do not intend to re-event any wheel on the subject button merely share with my readers the views as expressed on the United Nations and World Health Organization webpage debunking these myths with facts and best practices. The first myth says 30km/h limits don’t make a difference. According to the global body, low speed streets save lives. Evidence from around the world shows that low speed streets reduce the risk of serious injuries and save lives.

In Tanzania, AMEND’s SARSAI has been shown to cut road injuries by as much as 26percent and has now expanded to 50 high-risk school areas in nine countries. In Toronto, Canada, road crashes fell by 28percentsince speed limits were reduced from 40 to 30km/h in 2015, which led to a reduction in serious and fatal injuries by two thirds. In Colombia, Bogota has included 30km/h zones in a package of measures in its speed management plan that have reduced traffic fatalities by 32percent. Other studies suggest that there can be a casualty reduction of up to 6percent for each one mph speed reduction for urban roads.

The second myth posits that 30km/h limits are not popular but available facts shows that people consistently say they want lower speeds where they live. Over the years, surveys from around the world have consistently shown that the majority of people agree that 30km/h is the correct speed limit for residential roads. Indeed, low speed streets help reduce congestion and are widely popular. A recent globally YouGov poll in 11 countries for the Child Health Initiative found that 74percent of people supported restrictions on streets around schools as it allowed children to walk or cycle to school more safely, including limits on speed. In UK surveys, 70percent of motorists say that they agree that 20 mph (30 km/h) is the right limit for streets where people live. Surveys in Scotland suggest 65percent are in favor, and one in four people think that it would make them more likely to walk or cycle in their everyday life.

Evidence also suggests rapid acceptances across Europe.There are also significant health benefits from slowing traffic, including supporting a shift to active lifestyles through walking and cycling.

The social interactions that people have with others on the street are important for building community and collective wellbeing. Slower traffic also reduces road danger, improves noise and social cohesion. In urban situations, the peak speed between congestion points or junctions rarely impacts on journey times.

Real-world tests have shown across most typical urban journeys, the time difference between driving at a maximum of 30km/h or 50km/h is minimal. Congestion and time spent waiting at traffic signals are often more significant on journey times than the speeds that vehicles travelling between them. Areas designed for slow moving vehicles can also potentially eliminate the need for some traffic signals, creating a more equal relationship between road users who yield for each other.

The third myth says that 30km/h limits are only for certain countries. Available facts shows that low speed streets are effective in any context although many of the countries that have pioneered the effective road safety approaches are high income countries. Low speed streets are possible for any country to implement, no matter their level of development or number of vehicles. For reminders, 30km/h zones have been successfully set in neighborhoods in Africa, North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Australasia. In many cases, these have started around schools, such as Amend’s project in Tanzania, which won the prestigious Ross Prize for Cities, and in Zambia which has recently introduced lower speed limits around schools and areas with high pedestrian flow.

The fourth myth if you ask me, sounds like arguments from people having a good time in a pub or from transporters in our clime whose major concern for keeping vehicles on the road is profit and not safety. It says that 30km/h limits will increase journey times .The facts however is that in urban areas, journey times are more influenced by other factors .In urban situations, the peak speed between congestion points or junctions rarely impacts on journey times. Real-world tests have shown across most typical urban journeys, the time difference between driving at a maximum of 30km/h or 50km/h is minimal. Congestion and time spent waiting at traffic signals are often more significant on journey times than the speeds that vehicles travelling between them. Areas designed for slow moving vehicles can also potentially eliminate the need for some traffic signals, creating a more equal relationship between road users who yield for each other.

The next myth in my opinion sounds like positions of some human rights activists whose arguments sometimes misses the essence which is life saving. The myth says that 30km/h limits are anti-motorist. The fact is that low speed streets help cut congestion and create healthier streets for everyone to enjoy.

