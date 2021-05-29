Sean Dampte, Joey Benks, High Bee in ‘No Regular’

By Tosin Clegg

Sean Dampte, Joey Benks and High Bee have proven to be very sensitive and visionary when it comes to the game of music business. As all artistes, during the lockdown, were camped inside, not many thought outside the box. While some entertainers took advantage of it, many saw it as a time to relax.

This trio drew out an opportunity from the pandemic, which they thought would boost their career after the whole pandemic. The outcome of this effort is evident in a new song entitled ‘No Regular’, which gives the perfect house party vibe where you have your coolest friends and their girls rock in the ‘VIP’ ambience set up. Meanwhile, on a groovier side, this track would also usher music lovers into highly reserved cozy corners of the club where some mature discussions could further ensue.

They said: “We have the pandemic to thank for teaching us how to party in one million and one chilliest ways possible other than the sweaty demanding boogie down way we were stuck to. We would think back to the days when the club scene was our only fun spot over long wasteful nights but now in the day, we are committed to a different fashion of partying that is even more refreshing and that’s where the tune No Regular comes in.”

