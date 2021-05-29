Sanwo-Olu Affirms Law against Cultism, Says Parents of Convicts to be Sanctioned

Funmi Ogundare

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said a new law against cultism had been introduced by the state government which prescribes punitive measures for parents of young people convicted of cultism.

The governor who made this known, while addressing pupils and students at the Children’s Day Celebration, themed, ‘Unite to Reverse the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Children’, held at Police College Parade Ground, lkeja, advised parents to inculcate the right values in their children and be vigilant, saying it will enable them to shun all social vices.

According to him, “We owe them a duty to ensure that their dreams and aspirations are realised through continuous training, guidance and mentoring.”

The governor whose speech was delivered by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, said the theme was quite apt as it undermined the importance of ensuring that the effect of the pandemic did not affect the children, while commending the efforts of teachers and parents/guardians in protecting the children from various harms of the society.

He said that all kids irrespective of their status and present global situation should enjoy their rights to survival and development, adding that his administration is committed towards providing a safe, habitable learning environment for children.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted some of the major interventions by his administration towards ensuring that learning continues despite the pandemic. “The various steps we have taken since the outbreak of the pandemic have yielded commendations and positive feedback from parents, students and stakeholders in the society”, he said, while encouraging the students to strive towards excellence in learning and character.

“There is a need for the students to acquaint themselves with the use of modern technologies provided by the state government to enhance learning outcome.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo affirmed that students had continued to distinguish themselves in national and international competitions winning several laurels and trophies for the state.

She acknowledged the state government’s free education policy from primary to secondary school level, adding that despite the various contending needs struggling for resource allocation, the large number of schools and the huge population of learners, the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has continued to commit huge resources to the upbringing and wellbeing of the children.

“It is not by accident that the education sector of the state got the highest budget in 2020 and 2021, this is because of the need assessment, commitment and passion of our dear governor towards providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning for our students across the state,” she said

