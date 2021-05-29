Oyetola Approves Commencement of Sport Festival, Governor’s, Principal Cups in Osun

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in Osun State, Lawal Azeez Olayemi has said the Governor of the state Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola has approved the commencement of Sport Festival, Governor’s Cup and Principal Cup across secondary schools in Osun.

Olayemi, who said this during a visitation to the palace of Aragbiji of Iragbiji Land Oba Ayo Rasheed Olabomi with members of Peculiar Ultimate Concern and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick for the commencement of a mini-stadium in the ancient city.

He said “the government of Oyetola has just approved the commencement of sports festival, governor’s and principal cups as a way of revitalising the decaying sports sector of our state so the youths can be engaged and shun them from any act that many endanger their lives or the people around.”

The Iragbiji mini-stadium will be a reciprocatory act from Perculiar Ultimate Concern to the government which has promised the smooth running of the ongoing Lanreleke Sports Academy project in the ancient town of Ileogbo.

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji Oba Rasheed Olabomi who couldn’t hide his joy said “this is a very big moment for me and we shall always cherish it forever. He appreciates and commend the MD of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Lanre Adeleke for his tenacity, love for humanity, quality project delivery and humility.

Thereafter, the team proceeded to the palace of Ooni of Ife.

The Ooni commended the NFF president, Justice Jide Falola, Mutiu Adepoju and Adeleke.

In his remark, HIM Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi said “from different places, I’ve heard many good things about you and I’m glad you’re visiting the source of humanity today.

This project is a laudable one and I am proud to associate with this development-oriented project which will, in no far time, produce new JJ Okocha, Mutiu Adepoju, Rashidi Yekini among others.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

