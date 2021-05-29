Over 3,000 Delegates to Attend Abidjan International Security, Defence Exhibition

Rebecca Ejifoma

ShieldAfrica, in collaboration with the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire and COGES Africa, is to host over 3,000 delegates from Europe, America, Africa, Asia and Australia at the 2021 International Exhibition on Security and Defence in Abidjan, CiteD’ivoire.

According to the organisers, ShieldAfrica exhibition is an African initiative to respond to Africa’s security challenges. It is the security and defence exhibition of reference in Africa where the public and private sector, security and defence players meet with global industrial manufacturers.

The event will host manufacturers from across the world, provide networking sessions with authorities, buyers, and users across Africa, as they attend live demonstrations from African armed and security forces.

The exhibition will showcase appropriate responses to security and defence needs for the development of Africa through various means like managing resources, fighting against cross-border terrorism, and securing fast-growing urbanisation, the organisers further added.

Rising insecurity and violence are major threats resulting from rapid urbanisation. According to UN and other scientific studies, African cities are estimated to have a combined population size of about one billion by the year 2030; six of which (Cairo, Lagos, Kinshasa, Luanda, Dares Salaam and Johannesburg) are projected to have at least 10 million citizens each.

The event will focus on new security issues in African megacities with highlights on establishing African cities as trustworthy territories; protecting states, natural identities, economic actors and trade security; preserving human wealth, natural resources and environment; combating terrorism, piracy, fraud, crimes and illicit trafficking as well as support for private firms and public institutions.

The organisers said key points of the conference will include protection of people, property and sensitive facilities; management of natural and industrial disaster; safety and security of financial systems; cyber security; surveillance of ground areas and maritime approach; ports, airports and border security; surveillance, detection, identification and acquisition; as well as ground, air, water mobility and intervention among others.

