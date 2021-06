Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Saturday received his second dose of the COVID – 19 vaccine at his Aguda House Residence, Sate House, Abuja.

The vaccine was administered by the Chief Nursing Officer of the State House Clinic, Nurse Esther Tukur.

See photos

