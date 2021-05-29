New Olu of Warri to be Crowned August 21

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The crowning of the Olu-designate for Warri Kingdom, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, has been slated for Saturday, August 21 in Ode-Itsekiri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Acting Chairman of the Olu Advisory Council and Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, made the announcement during a press conference at the palace yesterday in Warri.

He said the Omoba’s choice came after a “rigorous process, which included a painstaking search within and amongst the descendants of the last three Olu’s, as required by tradition, custom and extant laws as well as several consultation and eventual confirmation by the Ifa oracle.”

Chief Amatserunleghe, who is also the chairman of the Warri Council of Chiefs, also announced that the final rites of passage for the late king, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, will begin June 18 in the oil city and last for 14 days.

“The burial rites for our late king, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, will begin on Friday, June 18; with a commendation service here in Warri, to be followed by traditional burial rites at Ode-Itsekiri, the next day 19th, 2021.

“Burial activities will end on Friday July 2nd – a duration of 14 days. This phase will bring to a close the mourning period throughout Warri Kingdom.

“It is my singular honour to declare to you on behalf of the Warri Council of kingmakers, that Omoba Tsola Emiko will be crowned and formally installed as the 21st Olu of Warri o Saturday, the 21st day of August 2021, by the grace of God,” he stated.

The Iyatsere had proclaimed Prince Emiko as the Omoba, after disclosing the passing of Ogiame Ikenwoli.

He said “ I want to make the following authoritative proclamation. The burial rites for our late king, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, will begin on Friday June 18th with a commendation service in Warri, to be followed by traditional burial rites at Ode-Itsekiri, the next day 19, 2021.

“Burial activities will end on Friday July 2, a duration of 14 days. This phase will also bring to a close the mourning period throughout the Warri kingdom”, he said.

Chief Amatserunleghe therefore stated that on behalf of the Warri Council of Kingmakers that Omoba Tsola Emiko would be crowned and formally installed as the 21st Olu of Warri, on Saturday the 21st of August, 2021”.

He said the event would be done at a colourful ceremony at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiris, with o boat regatta in Warri.

The Iyatsere of Warri kingdom thanked all Itsekiri son and daughters, especially the people in diaspora who stood and have remained steadfast in their desire for a peaceful transition, in line with their wishes and those of the Gods of the land.

