New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Combines Perfection, High-tech

By Bennett Oghifo

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class combines the perfection and high-tech features of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with the exclusivity and tradition of Maybach. The 18 cm longer wheelbase compared to the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class entirely benefits the rear. Thanks to Executive seats and the Chauffeur Package as standard, the rear area becomes a comfortable workspace or relaxation area. They are complemented by exclusive details such as large areas of wood trim on the rear of the front seats and between the two rear passengers.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is available with a choice of two engine variants in Germany: the S 580 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 10.9-10.2 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 248-233 g/km)[2] is powered by an eight-cylinder petrol engine (M176) with integrated second-generation starter-alternator and 48-volt onboard electrical system; the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 14.1-13.3 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 322-305 g/km)2 is powered by the familiar V12 (M279), for the first time combined with 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

With active road noise compensation, the interior of the already very quiet Mercedes-Maybach S-Class becomes even quieter. In a similar way to headphones with noise suppression, the system reduces unwanted low-frequency noises using counter-phased sound waves. Active road noise compensation is a function of the Burmester® high-end 4D surround sound system.

The most important optional features at a glance:

On request, the exclusive appearance of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be further enhanced by a two-tone paint finish (14,875 euros) with a fine dividing line. A total of ten colour combinations from the Mercedes-Maybach paint chart are available for this. When the electrically powered comfort doors at the rear (1606.50 euros) are operated, they open and close with no human effort even on gradients. Integration into the infotainment and control system MBUX and Blind Spot Assist ensures a high level of operating convenience and additional safety. In combination with MBUX Interior Assist in the rear, the closing action of the automatic comfort doors can even be started or stopped with a hand gesture.

Thanks to rear-axle steering (1547 euros), the S-Class feels as manoeuvrable as a compact car when driving in town.

The revolutionary headlamp technology DIGITAL LIGHT (2249.10 euros) allows completely new functions, for example the projection of guidelines or warning symbols onto the road surface[3].

With adaptive rear illumination (345.10 euros), the brightness and colour temperature of the interior lighting is adjustable in several stages. The LED spotlights are adjustable for position and size, allowing use as reading or lounge lights.

MBUX Interior Assist in the rear (523.60 euros) is able to detect rear-seat passengers. In this case the head restraints extend automatically. Intuitive hand gestures can be used to control the rear roller sun blind in the panoramic sliding sunroof. This is available in conjunction with MBUX Interior Assist in the front (642.60 euros).

With the MBUX high-end Rear Seat Entertainment system (2558.10 euros), passengers in the rear can also enjoy the full MBUX experience with direct access to vehicle functions. It is possible to watch films and access internet content on the two fully-integrated 11.6-inch high-resolution displays, for example.

The silver-plated champagne goblets (3808 euros) round off the exclusive atmosphere in the rear of the Mercedes-Maybach. A tailor-made insert in the stowage compartment and two matching holders in the centre console hold the goblets in place even when on the move.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

