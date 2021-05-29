Jelani Aliyu: Nigeria Committed to Electric Car Revolution, Cleaner, Environment

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, has stated that Nigeria is committed to electric car revolution and cleaner, sustainable environment.

Jelani Aliyu said this while delivering a paper, virtually, at the recently held 8th Nigeria Transport Lecture which took place at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

He recalled that “On the 5th of February, 2021 remarkable history was made, when the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, unveiled the first Nigerian Assembled Electric Vehicle in Abuja.

“Two months later, on April 8th, 2021, incredible history was again made when the National Automotive Design and Development Council commissioned Nigeria’s first Solar Powered EV Charging Station in Sokoto.

“With these two bold events, Nigeria courageously joined the league of nations committed to the Electric Car Revolution, committed to protecting the environment and ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable future”, adding that the NADDC was excited and honoured to be championing and pioneering these developments.

According to Jelani, the NADDC is not just promoting the local production of traditional automobiles, but also seriously committed to the adoption and production of highly advanced technological transportation solutions.

In this vein, the NADDC boss explained the Council is currently strategizing with the following initiatives and programs: Electric Vehicle Policy Development; NADDC direct Research and Development; and Promotion and support of stakeholders’ production.

Others include the development of charging Infrastructure, and collaboration with academia and research institutions, both local and international. He added that the electric vehicle comes with many advantages.

Other Speakers at the event included the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi; National President of the Association of Nigeria Licenced Customs Agents (ANLCA), Hon. Tony Nwabunike; Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, among others.

