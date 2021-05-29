‘Gone’ Thriller Hits Calgary Black Film Festival

Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

Ahead of its premiere in cinemas July 2021, filmmaker Daniel Ademinokan’s feature film, ‘Gone’, made the list alongside other titles from across the globe that screened at the Calgary Black Film Festival, which inaugural run opened on May 26 and closes today 30 May. Ademinokan, prior to the screening, took to his Instagram page to share the news: “A huge congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Gone. Catch us at the @calgaryblackfilmfest from May 26th – 29th. Much respect to the cast for outstanding performances and a production team that worked tirelessly to pull off this masterpiece. @gonethemovie coming soon to a theatre near you”.

The Canadian film festival, which was online, featured 41 films from 10 countries, including features such as South African opener Poppie Nongena, Nigeria’s Gone and Shaina from Zimbabwe.

The closing film will be ‘John Ware Reclaimed’, a hybrid documentary from Calgary author, screenwriter, and director Cheryl Foggo. Films featuring true Black stories and personalities are shown at the Calgary Black Film Festival. This is the film’s second international film festival selection as earlier on in the year, it was selected to screen at the Halifax Black Film Festival.

ScriptedAdeminokan and award winning filmmaker Obi Emelonye, ‘Gone’ is a deeply emotional and dramatic thriller set in Lagos and New York City, and its cinematic spectacle perfectly blends a cast of three generations of Nollywood. The Blue Pictures Studio’s debut production follows the story of Ani who leaves his wife, toddler, and unborn child back in Nigeria as he searches for a better life in New York as a boxer. He gets entangled with the mob and spends 25 years in jail, leaving his estranged family to believe he’s dead. He returns to Nigeria determined to reclaim his family, only to discover his wife in the arms of another man.

It stars Sam Dede, Stella Damasus, Gbenga Atitiloye, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Sophie Alakija, Emma Oh Ma God, Adejumoke Aderounmu, produced by Joy Odiete and Daniel Ademonikan. Recall that the teaser for the film debuted in February 2020 to impressive reviews. Ademonikan, is regarded as one of the most prolific filmmakers from Africa today as his works have charted a new course for the Nigerian motion picture industry. For over 12 years, he has written, produced and directed several feature films, shorts, music videos, commercials, PSAs, and documentaries.

He started as a scriptwriter but his eyes have always been on the director’s chair. He is one of those you can describe as natural in the art of directing.

His first passion was music and as a teenager, he toured with major bands as a bass player for several years. Even as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and music producer, Ademinokan still nurtured his love for films and television. In the late 1990s, he penned several screenplays for producers in Nigeria that became very successful movies. This gave him more drive to pursue his vision as a filmmaker.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

