Fernet-Branca Treats Consumers to Free Tasting

Covid-19 brought with it a renewed consciousness towards personal health and the need to adopt a healthier lifestyle. As more Nigerians turn to a rather preventive than curative approach to personal health, Fernet-Branca an herbal based bitters is committed to promoting overall well-being, healthier immune system and digestive health. The distributor company, “Ekulo Group” is carrying out an invite only tasting for consumers in its Lagos model store (Ekulo Wine World), with rewards on every purchase.

The event is to hold on every last Saturday of the month, activities will include brand introduction, with highlights on the health benefits of the brand and sampling of the many exciting ways to enjoy the brand. According to the General Manager, Mr. Joseph Okonkwo, the tasting is aimed at “sharing the health benefits of the premium bitters and reinforcing that a healthy choice in beverage consumption is a way to personal preventive approach to health.”

Laden with anti-oxidants, an anti-inflammatory, anti-hypertensive and anti-aging property, Fernet-Branca is sure to yield valuable health gains. To further promote the adoption of healthy lifestyles and habits in the pandemic, the brand also comes in a sweeter, refreshingly minty variant, Brancamenta which appeals to the female and younger folks. Fernet-Branca is an Italian premium herbal bitters made from the aging of wine, herbs and spices. Its recipe is a special journey through the 27 herbs, roots and spices that make up its secret and unique special formula.

