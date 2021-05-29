Emir of Kano Appoints Brother, Aminu Babba, King Makers

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, yesterday turbaned his elder brother, Alhaji Sanusi Ado Bayero, as the new Wamban Kano.

Bayero also turbaned Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi as the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba and appointed him as District head of Nassarawa local government.

Speaking at the turbaning ceremony, the Emir noted that the installation of the two kingmakers was done through due process.

On the new wambai of Kano, Bayero disclosed that he was the only person in the best position to occupy the traditional stool of Wambai. According to the Emir, Alhaji Sanusi Ado Bayero was also considered because of his track records in the area of service to the state and humanity, coupled with his philanthropic gestures and sterling leadership qualities.

He called on the new Wambai to use his wealth of experience in service to strengthen the emirate as well as the people.

The Emir described the reappointment of the Sarkin Dawaki Babba as exemplary as it exhibited the spirit of forgiveness.

THISDAY reports that by his appointment and turbaning, the new Wambai of Kano and new Sarkin Dawaki Babba automatically returns to the Kano Emirate Council as a King Maker.

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Muhammed Sanusi, who contested for the throne of the emir of Kano upon the death of his father, the Late Ado Bayero, lost the contest to his cousin, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Also, until his dethronement in 2003, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi was the District Head of Gabasawa in addition to being the Sarkin Dawaki Maituta.

Wambai had also served in the past as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, while Danagundi served as District head of Gwarzo and Gabasawa local government areas.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, THISDAY Newspaper publisher, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, Commissioners and other heads of government agencies and departments.

