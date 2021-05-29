Ekiti Sweeps Medals in Gen. Adebayo Junior Tennis Masters

Ekiti State tennis players confirmed their supremacy last Saturday at the maiden Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo South-West Junior Tennis Masters concluded at the state tennis courts, Ado Ekiti.

The closing ceremony of the tournament powered by the Minister of Trades and Investment, Niyi Adebayo in memory of his father, Major Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo had in attendance Governor Kayode Fayemi; Adebayo represented by his brother, Commissioner for Works and Transport, Sola Adebayo.

The tennis tournament organised by Ekiti State Tennis Association chaired by Yemi Owoseni, saw the host winning all the four gold and a silver in both U-14 and U-16 boys and girls, while Oyo and Ondo won two silver and one silver respectively.

Oluwaseun Ogunsakin from Ekiti was the star player of the tournament with two gold after beating his rival from Oyo, Mubarak Abdulganeey in both U-16 and U-14 boys finals played on Friday, 7/6, 6/3; and on Saturday, 6/7, 6/2, 7/6 consequently.

Similarly, Success Ogunjobi of Ekiti State beat Peace Agbeje from Ondo State 6/3, 6/1 to win the U-14 girls while Esther Oni completed the medals haul for Ekiti by defeating her compatriot, Faith Adeusi 6/3, 6/2 in the U-16 girls category.

Governor Fayemi commended the sponsors and organisers of the five-day tournament that had brought the state into national limelight.

Fayemi noted that government alone cannot develop sports, but needed the support and cooperation of other well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies to enhance his administration desires in the development of sports across the state.

In his remarks, Owoseni who could not hide his satisfaction at the turnout of players from Oyo, Osun, Ondo and others expressed being fulfilled at the standard exhibited by players at the tournament.

