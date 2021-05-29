News in Photographs: Buhari Gets Second Covid-19 Jab

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday got the second round of vaccine against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vaccination, which was administered on President Buhari who was dressed in an all white attire by his personal physician, Dr Sanusi Rafindadi, took place at his residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president alongside Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had in March, this year taken the first jab of the vaccine in a ceremony at the banquet hall of the State House, Abuja.

