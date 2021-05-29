Agric Experts Brainstorm on Attaining Food Insecurity

Contemporary issues affecting agribusiness in the country and efforts at achieving sustainable food security will be the central discourse as agric experts converge on Abuja for the International Conference and Expo.

According to the organisers, the event with the theme ‘#EndHunger Today: Building A National Resilience For Sustainable Food Security, was designed to create a forum for the agribusiness innovators and stakeholders from all over the world to exchange views on how best to end hunger.

The Managing Director of Agribusiness Innovation Ltd., Mrs. Stella Oraka, said this year’s event slated for International Conference, Abuja in September will avail participants with new approaches to crops improvement, value addition on staple foods processing, modern techniques to improve farm yield, ﬁsh production and animal husbandry; towards stemming the specter of unemployment and food insecurity now confronting the country.

She further explained that AGRICON 2021 was a forum aimed at exposing participants to opportunities and improve the export potentials of Nigerian farmers and agric-entrepreneurs through provision of links with international markets; as well as create awareness on modern farming techniques and sensitisation on export bound certiﬁcation procedures.

‘’It is speciﬁcally targeted at domestic farmers, exporters of agricultural commodities, agro-processors, input suppliers and other agribusiness stakeholders along the value chain in the agricultural sector. It will provide them a unique and rare opportunity to meet and strike business deals with players in the agro-export community.

‘’AGRICON 2021 is a veritable marketplace where farmers and agric-entrepreneurs – local and international – meet to exchange farm and management ideas that grant access to food production opportunities ,as well as explore the export potential of Nigeria.

It is a market platform for the exchange of agricultural commodities that meet international standards and best practices in commodity exchange, ’’ she said.

The programme is in collaboration with stakeholder organisations such as Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), IITA, Biosafety Management Agency etc. Also expected are participants from the USA, Europe, Asia and other African countries.

‘’We are basically providing a proactive climate and organised platform for stakeholders to key into the proﬁtable agricultural export activity and build a viable and sustainable agribusiness as well as effectively tap into the international market to achieve desired goals.

She called on sponsors and exhibitors to take advantage of the network opportunity for a range of export related consulting services available during the conference, including farm inspection, supply of improved farm input such as fertilizer, agrochemicals machineries and quality seeds.

