Swag Omoluabi: ‘I Love Beautiful, Career Driven Women’

For Swag Omoluabi born Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, one of Nigeria’s notable social media influencers, he is setting all the right plans to start up his own family anytime soon.

Oriyomi who is the CEO of Swag Omoluabi blog, made this revelation in a recent interview, “Yes, I maybe getting married next year. What I look out for in a woman with plan for a serious relationship are just two major things. She has to be beautiful and career driven just like I am.”

Narrating his journey to entrepreneurship, Swag Omoluabi recalled how it all started.

“I’ve always loved to be an entrepreneur right from when I was a child. My mum always tell me, ‘Son no matter the education you have, no matter the degree, always make sure you also become self entrepreneur, because that’s the only way you can become your own boss.”

On the initial hurdles and challenges he had encountered on his way to becoming an entrepreneur, Swag Omoluabi stated, “There are lot of challenges but the main challenges is capital. It wasn’t easy but I had to try my best to save with the money I made from one of the companies I worked with few years ago.”

Wondering what motivated this 26 year- old accounting graduate to stand firm on the path of entrepreneurship, despite the challenge, he avows, “My mother and the environment I grew up in motivated. I grow up in called Ghetto Badia. We have lot of hustling mothers and fathers that work very hard and smart, those parents motivated me.”

