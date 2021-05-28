Sokoto Records 411 Rape Cases in One Year

The Sokoto State Government yesterday said the state has recorded 411 cases of rape in one year.

The state Commissioner of Women and Children Affairs, Hajia Kulu Sifawa, disclosed this at the Women Development Centre in Sokoto during the celebration of this year’s Children Day.

Sifawa explained that the state government has done enough for children in the state by domesticating Child Rights to cater for Child Rights abuses.

According to her, the ministry in collaboration with civil society organisation and non-governmental organisation would do everything possible to make sure that the victims of rape and defilement get justice.

She proffered stiffer penalty for rapist, stressing that the increasing rate of rape cases in country could be blamed on moral decadence.

The commissioner, therefore, enjoined parents to rise up to their responsibility and inculcate good moral and values in their children.

In her remark on a girl, Joy Emmanuel, who was confined in a cage for eight months by her aunty, the commissioner said the state government would cater for her medical bill and welfare, and would ensure that the aunty faces the full wrath of law.

In another development, the wife of the state Governor, Mariya Tambuwal, celebrated this year Children’s Day with the pupils of Abdulrasheed Raji School at Skyland amusement park in Sokoto.

The theme of this year children day is: ‘Unite to Reverse the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Children’.

The first lady showered gifts on the children and also prayed for them.

She further explained that children are the leaders of tomorrow, hence, the need to nature them in the fear of God.

