Sergio Ramos Leads Tributes as Zidane Leaves Madrid

Real Madrid Captain, Sergio Ramos has led the way in thanking Zinedine Zidane for his work as manager after it was confirmed that the Frenchman has left the club for the second time on Wednesday afternoon.

The Frenchman, who returned as manager in March 2019 after his original first stint between 2016-2018 when he won three consecutive Champions League crowns, has decided to leave once again after a trophyless campaign in which Real were pipped to the LaLiga title by city rivals Atletico.

But Ramos, who has won 11 trophies under Zidane including the successes in Europe and two LaLiga titles, yesterday paid tribute to the Frenchman on Instagram, saying alongside a photo of the pair with the LaLiga trophy last year: “ZZ, the one and only. I wish you all the best. You deserve it, you’ve earned it.”

The 35-year-old centre back was not the only player to show his respect for Zidane, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also posting on Instagram: “It has been an honour to have a legend like you as a coach.

“Thank you for what you have taught me, for the trust you have always had in me and for what we have won together. Hopefully we meet again. I wish you all the best!”

German midfielder Toni Kroos, who like Ramos has won a glut of silverware under Zidane, simply stated: “It has been a pleasure. Thank you Zizou.” alongside two photos of the pair embracing.

Kroos’ partner in midfield Casemiro posted a photo of himself and Zidane talking in training, alongside the caption: “Thanks for everything, mister. I owe him a large part of what I am. Eternal admiration.”

Right back Dani Carvajal said: “Mister, I only have words of gratitude for this time in which I have had you as a coach.

“Thank you very much for your dedication, dedication and for making me a better player every day.

“Thanks to all the staff who have been by our side all these years, I wish you all the best. We will surely meet again in the future.”

Compatriot Raphael Varane paid tribute to Zidane’s influence on his career ever since he arrived at the club from Lens in 2011: “ZZ. El Maestro. Since my arrival in Madrid 10 years ago, you have been more than just a coach, a mentor.

“You have helped me develop as a player and as a man. You have been able to lead this golden generation to the top with class (and several times!) I cannot thank you enough for all the advice you have given me, both on and off the pitch.

“Thanks again, Boss! Good luck and see you soon!”

UK’s Sportsmail reported earlier this month that Zidane would walk away from the club regardless of whether they secured the title because he had sensed for some time that he did not have the backing of President Florentino Perez.

A club statement read: “Real Madrid CF announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current stage as coach of our club.

“It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid.

“Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club.

“He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

