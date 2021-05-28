Prof Adegbulugbe Receives Excellent Leadership Award

The Chairman of Green Energy International Ltd, Operator of Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML 11, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe, was honoured with the Excellent Leadership Award by the Citizenship & Leadership Training Centre (CLTC).

He received the award at the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the CLTC in Abuja at the weekend.

The Director General of the Training Centre, Mr. Jonah Bawa, mentioned that Adegbulugbe, a former presidential adviser on energy, was honoured for his outstanding contribution to society and energy worldwide.

Adegbulugbe was one of the experts recognised for their contributions to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which won the 2007 Nobel Prize with US Vice President Al Gore.

Throughout his academic career, Adegbulugbe clinched several awards and distinctions such as the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Faculty of Technology, Award for the Best Student for his Grade Point Average (GPA) of 5.0 on a scale of 5.0 in 1976.

He is the Chairman and CEO of Green Energy International Ltd and All Grace Energy Limited, two successful marginal field operators of the Otakikpo marginal field and the Ubima marginal field respectively, both in Rivers State.

Adegbulugbe is described as a man with an uncommon humility and friendliness despite his strings of remarkable achievements in several areas of endeavor.

The CEO was awarded alongside the Chief Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports, Dare Sunday; the ex-Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung; and the ex-Governor of Adamawa State, Mr. Boni Haruna.

