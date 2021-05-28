Peak Milk Celebrates National Breakfast Week, World Milk Day in style

Mary Nnah

Peak milk, Nigeria’s foremost dairy brand from the stables of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, is promoting healthy eating habits with the National Breakfast Week (NBW) and World Milk Day 2021.

The double celebration features special experiential and media-led events and activities aimed at highlighting and celebrating the importance of a healthy breakfast as an ideal tool for accomplishing the day’s goals.

At this year’s event, Peak milk will reach several Nigerians through its digital campaign to encourage them to express their love of milk.

Marketing Manager for Peak milk,, Grace Onwubuemeli, said that the National Breakfast Week and World Milk Day will provide an opportunity to show people that milk is the perfect breakfast complement and it remains one of the richest natural sources of vitamins and minerals as it enhances mental and physical performance.

Activities queued for the event started running from May 24 and builds up to 2021 World Milk Day on June 1st. This includes digital conversations on social media highlighting the relevance of breakfast meals that are enriched with the goodness of Peak.

Expected to be part of the celebration are key Peak milk stakeholders including koko and tea retailers who would lend their voices to promote the importance of eating healthy breakfast meals, especially those with Peak milk.

The brand will also visit public places around your community to get consumer insight on breakfast and its importance.

As part of the celebration, Peak Milk will reward its loyal customers with shopping vouchers in the ‘Celebrating Peak breakfast’ challenge, where they will be required to make 30 second videos of themselves eulogising their favourite Peak breakfast.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

