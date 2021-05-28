Niger, Yobe Govs Mourn Kebbi Boat Accident Victims

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Yobe State Governor and Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, and his counterpart in Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, have commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State over the unfortunate boat mishap which claimed several lives.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mr. Mamman Mohammed, the Yobe State governor described as devastating the death of the young enterprising persons who died while pursuing their legal means of livelihood.

“It is with sadness but with total submission to the will of Allah, that we lost these hardworking Nigerians.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Yobe state, l condole with the government and people of Kebbi State over this very sad and monumental loss.”

Niger State Governor, Bello in a condolence message expressed concern over the tragedy, saying “the situation is worrisome and pathetic”.

Bello sympathised with the families, relatives and close associates of the those who died in the mishap and urged them to keep faith alive and accept it as an act of God .

“ I sympathise with the relations of the victims of the boat that capsized; please take solace in the fact that Allah gives and takes and knows why He permits it to happen,” the governor said in the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje.

Meanwhile, at least 30 more bodies have been recovered from the boat mishap in the River Niger bringing the number of bodies brought out to 35.

Majority of the bodies are male with two females and one infant among the bodies recovered.

However, 20 of the travellers were rescued alive when the incident occurred on Wednesday.

THISDAY learnt that all the deceased were buried at the river bank, according to Muslim rites.

It was learnt that the Red Cross has joined the search for the remains of those that died in the ill-fated boat mishap but investigation further revealed that lack of equipment was hampering the efforts.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga confirmed the latest development assuring that every effort would be made to recover the remaining bodies.

No fewer than 180 passengers were said to be in the capsized boat.

The boat was reported to have taken off from Lima- Mina in Niger State enroute Kebbi State when it capsized at Libata in Ingaski LGA of the state, 30 minutes after it commenced its journey.

