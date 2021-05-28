Mixed Emotions Trail Waje’s Choice on The Voice Nigeria Knockouts

Vanessa Obioha

Fans of The Voice Nigeria season three expressed a gamut of emotions over Waje’s choice in last week’s episode. The exuberant coach made the ultimate decision to send Eazzie to the Battles over Teslim, a choice that didn’t augur well with most viewers.

Teslim was the first to take the stage on Team Waje and performed Styl Plus’ ‘Run Away’. His delivery was deemed exceptional, particularly when he gave Yemi Alade a rose. Being the first performer in her team, Waje thought it safe to send him to the Danger Zone before deciding his fate.

That decision would however cost Teslim the chance to continue this journey in the music competition. By the time Waje listened to all her talents, only Nuel Ayo and Inioluwa got an automatic ticket to the Battles while Anu got a steal from Yemi Alade whose team is now complete.

Arguably, of all performances of the team, Eazzie’s was the least favoured. Even Waje felt the 24-year-old talent didn’t bring her A-game. So it came as a surprise to fans when she picked Eazzie over Teslim at the end of the day. While some argued that she was moved by emotions, others pitied her dilemma, stating that she should have saved Teslim immediately. Ifunanya was another talent many thought deserved a spot in the Battles.

It is never an easy job for a coach to let talents go, especially when one is blessed with many talents. Waje’s team boasts one of the best vocals on the show and making that decision to save or not to save could be very challenging. As she aptly pointed out in a tweet addressing the outcry over her choice, it’s a game, so there are bound to be winners and losers.

Darey’s team will be performing on tomorrow’s episode which will air on Africa Magic channels on DStv at 8pm and Views Channel at 9pm. Viewers can catch the repeat on AIT and Wazobia TV and Max on Sunday. First Bank is also rewarding fans of the show through its First Moments trivia on social media as it continues to invest in the entertainment industry.

