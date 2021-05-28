Lagos State Sensitises Public on Traffic Rules

Oluwabunmi Fache

A three days programme was held recently by the Lagos state government to sensitise the public on the importance of obeying traffic rules.

The Special Adviser, Office Of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale said road transportation remains the most popular mode of transportation in Lagos state, and therefore there is a need to sensitize ourselves on road etiquettes with a view to keeping ourselves and the citizens safe from road hazards.

She said Lagos is the largest metropolis in Nigeria, the 5th largest economy and the second most populous city in Africa. It is currently estimated to be the 7th fastest growing city in the word and its population is also estimated between 21, 3 million people and by projection may rise beyond 25 million by the year 2025. The implication of this projection is that about 3,000 people migrate to Lagos daily which constitutes a challenge to the state traffic management and transportation system.

It is a well-known fact that transportation is the pivot around which the wheel of every modern economy revolves. The efficiency with which people, goods and services can move from one point to the other largely determines the quality of life of the society. Lagos with its ever growing population is therefore expected to have its own share of the attendant traffic management and transportation challenges. It is for this reason that the Administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu has made it imperative the need to develop a functional and effective intermodal transportation system in Lagos. The Administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu is focused and determined to change the narrative of Lagos being a chaotic city in terms of traffic and transportation.

She stated that Sanwo-Olu recently launched 500 First and Last Mile Bus to pivot the transportation corridor with the objective of safety and security, reducing life endangerment, fatal accidents. While you drive listen to a dedicated radio station Traffic radio that helps motorists navigate traffic with ease.

She also mentioned part of the polite driving guide, such as; don’t go too fast, don’t go too slow, stay in your lane, drive with intention, stay off the horn, use your turn signal. Nevertheless, being a good driver goes away beyond following the rules. Having good etiquette plays a large hand in getting to your destination safely and without incident, we are happy most of our commercial vehicles are friendly and calm, and we also believe this sensitization will go a long way in changing the narrative of Lagos being notorious for chaotic traffic gridlocks.

Princess Adebowale encourages all to be considerate with other road users while driving, and to be civically responsible on the roads, adding, “don’t smoke, don’t drink while driving.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

