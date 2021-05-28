Emeka Aniagolu Tasks African on Development

Quality leadership which is characterised by accountability and legitimacy is necessary for development and crisis management in Africa.

Professor of Political Science and History, Emeka Aniagolu, disclosed this during the launch of his latest book titled ‘Rainbow Nation?’ which was held recently at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

‘Rainbow Nation?’ is a historical and socio-political analysis of apartheid, anti-apartheid struggle, post-apartheid conditions and contemporary Xenophobia in the Republic of South Africa.

In the book which puts a searchlight on xenophobic attacks on African immigrants in South Africa especially Nigerians, and its implications on Africa’s development and unity, Professor Emeka argues that xenophobia is as a result of widening income inequality in South Africa.

Speaking with the media, Aniagolu revealed sacrifices made by Nigeria for South Africa’s independence.

“Nigeria lost close to 41 billion dollars to ensure South Africa gained independence by refusing to sell fuel to the apartheid regime. Nigeria also funded scholarships for South Africans, as well as rendered other forms of support. So it is puzzling to see them perpetrate such attacks on Nigerians,”

He also called on African leaders to protect fellow African nationals and foreign nationals in their respective countries.

“It is the responsibility of African leaders to ensure the safety of foreigners in their countries through proper information and dispelling stereotypes.”

He noted that humanity comes first before anything else; religion, nationality etc. As long as people don’t engage with the humanity of others first, they cannot deal with issues relating to their human rights.

According to Aniagolu, the title of the book, ‘Rainbow Nation?’ challenges the symbolism associated with South Africa being referred to as a Rainbow Nation which promotes cultural diversity and unity, with problems of xenophobia, land reforms and poor economic redistribution still looming in the country.

He also stressed on the need for Nigeria’s foreign policy to be reviewed stating that “it is necessary to help Nigerian government decide what kind of consequences should there be for countries that we have helped that don’t reciprocate, in terms of the way they treat our nationals in their countries.

Adding that: “In any system, when you don’t have consequences, the system collapses.”

Speaking on the importance of culture in relation to politics, he stated that a political system can’t function if it’s at odds with the people’s culture, there’s a difference between political culture and political system.

On what inspired him to write the book, “to educate and inform the peoples of Africa, especially Nigerian and South African authorities, on the need to unite for social, political and economic growth were the main objectives,” he said.

The book review was handled by Prof. Osita Ogbu, Professor of Economics & Director, Institute for Development Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who described Aniagolu’s work as timely and daring. He described Aniagolu himself as knowledgeable, confident and Afrocentric.

“Professor Emeka Aniagolu is politically conscious with proper ideological orientation. He is a critical and an authentic voice of reason who has refused to allow others to seize and dominate Africa’s narratives,” he said.

Aniagolu is the author of 17 books including Black Mustard Seed, published in 2002, which was nominated for the Commonwealth Writers Prize, the two-volume work titled: Standing on the Shoulders of Giants: A Multicultural History of Western and World Civilization published in 2008, and the well-acclaimed book, The Tale of Two Giants: Chinua Achebe & Wole Soyinka published in 2016, to name a few.

