Democracy Watch Hails Senate for Criminalising Ransom Payment

By Dike Onwuamaeze

The Democracy Watch has commended members of the Senate for seeing the bill entitled “Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021” through its second reading in the Senate.

The bill, which was sponsored by Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi (PDP Imo State), seeks to amend the Terrorism Prevention Act 2013 and outlaw the payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers and terrorists for the release of any person who has been wrongly confined, imprisoned or kidnapped.

A statement that was issued yesterday by the Democracy Watch and signed by Mr. Jackson Marizu, applauded the new bill which stated that “anyone who transfers funds, makes payment or colludes with an abductor, kidnapper or terrorist to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongly confined, imprisoned or kidnapped is guilty of a felony and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not less than 15 years.”

Marizu recalled that the 8th Senate came up with a similar bill entitled “Abduction, Wrongful Restraint and Conferment Bill,” but failed to go the whole hog with

it.

Therefore, “we are delighted that the 9th Senate has resurrected, reworked and refined this bill with a view to making it meet the demands and realities of the moment.

“We applaud Senator Onyewuchi and the entire Senate for this patriotic move. Anybody who lives in this country knows that kidnapping, abduction and terrorism constitute a major threat to security of life and property. It is, therefore, very thoughtful on the part of the senate to give due consideration to this all important bill that promises to stamp out the blight of terrorism, abduction and kidnapping.”

Marizu also stated that those criticising the provision for 15 year prison term for anyone paying money to secure the release of an abducted person “are missing the point” because “the greatest incentive for kidnapping and abduction is ransom payment.

“Throwing money at criminals in exchange for the release of the abducted encourages the abductor to continue with his nefarious activity. It enriches and empowers him and gives him the propensity to do more. The best way to stop the anti-social engagement is for people to stop paying ransom. Once that is done, the abductor will be out of business. The bill is, therefore, well considered. Rather than criticize the senate, we should applaud the legislative body for a well thought out bill.

“As critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we at the Democracy Watch are of the considered opinion that this bill should be supported by well-meaning Nigerians.”

He added that the bill would sound the death kneel for kidnapping, abduction and banditry when it becomes law.

