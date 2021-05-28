Cleric Ascribes Rising Insecurity to Lack of Focus by Religious Leaders

Mary Nnah

The General Overseer of Flaming Sword Ministry, Obalende, Lagos, Bishop Adebayo Babalola, has ascribed the rising insecurity in Nigeria to the inability of the Christian leaders to focus on their primary duty, which is to pray the church and the nation out of every crisis.

While speaking with journalists in Lagos recently, Babalola lamented that the church has failed Christianity by drifting from its primary duty of praying.

He insisted that the task of reforming Nigeria lies in the hands of men of God in the country, who are in a better position to seek Divine guidance, through prayers on ways to direct the governance of the nation.

The cleric, who is all set for the wedding ceremony between his son, Samuel Oluwasegun and Sylvia Anjolaoluwa, later this month, said the church is in a position to pray for the country and change the ills confronting it.

The Bishop stressed that the business of the church is to pray that the country will have direction and not to interfere in the election of the time.

He urged the church to take up the challenge to reform the country instead of being armchair critiques of the government.

He advised Christians not to lose their primary focus of prayer by directing the soul of the nation, adding: “Prayers, direction, focus: these are where the solutions to the problems of this country lie. We should tell the truth to those in power, not in a political way but in a way of direction”.

