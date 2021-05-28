Champions League Final: Man City, Chelsea Go Head-to-Head Live on DStv

Football fans can look forward to the final of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Saturday evening as Manchester City and Chelsea meet at Estadio Do Dragao in Porto, Portugal at 8pm on SuperSport Grandstand, DStv channel 201 and SuperSport Premier League, DStv channel 203.

The UEFA Champions League will see a third all-English final, with this clash following in the footsteps of the Manchester United vs Chelsea (won by the Red Devils on penalties after a 1-1 draw) and Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (won 2-0 by the Reds) matches in 2007-08 and 2018-19 respectively.

Chelsea will be chasing a second Champions League title, adding to their Didier Drogba-inspired triumph over Bayern Munich in 2011-12. The Blues have had a roller-coaster season, which has included the controversial sacking of fan-favourite manager Frank Lampard.

However, under current boss Thomas Tuchel they have become one of the toughest teams to beat in Europe.

Their victories over Atletico Madrid and Porto in the round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively demonstrated their increasing confidence, while the 3-1 aggregate semi-final triumph over European heavyweights Real Madrid did not truly reflect Chelsea’s dominance – and a place in the final is just rewards for their efforts in Europe this term.

“We have one more step – we want to go there (Porto) to win, of course,” said Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta. “We have a fantastic squad and staff: everybody pushes hard in training, creating that atmosphere to be together, to fight for every ball, to support from the stands. It is massive to create a strong group and we have plenty to fight for ahead of us.”

Man City, meanwhile, will be appearing in their first-ever Champions League final. This stage is not however unfamiliar to manager Pep Guardiola, who famously took Barcelona to continental triumphs in 2009 and 2011. If he can guide the Citizens to a first European crown, it would further cement his legacy as one of the greatest coaches in the sport.

City have often stuttered in the knockout rounds in recent seasons, but they were the epitome of cool and class in overcoming Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, before ousting last season’s finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the semis.

“It is (the first European final) for all of us and the club. I’m incredibly proud and my first thoughts are with the players who didn’t play today. They all deserved to play, everyone has made a contribution and now it is time to enjoy it,” said Guardiola immediately after City booked the ticket to the final.

