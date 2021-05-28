CBN Senior Tennis: Imeh, MaryLove, Oyinlomo Cruise into S’finals

The men’s single’s defending champion of the 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Open Championships and tournament’s top seed, Joseph Imeh, yesterday defeated Clifford Enosorogbe 5-0 (retired) to cruise into the quarter finals.

He later capped the victory with another win to advance into the semi-finals. Similarly, Nonso Madueke earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Ojo Oyelami to advance to the next round as well.

Number 3 Seed, Musa Mohammed came from a set down to beat 2014 winner, Henry Atseye 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 while Thomas Otu also came from a set down to stop old war horse, Shehu Lawal with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

Michael Chima similarly stopped Peter Lawal with 6-0, 6-2 win to advance.

Actions were also witnessed in the women’s singles category of the 2021 edition of the CBN Senior Tennis Open as America-based little Marylove Edwards stopped former champion and Edo 2020 National Sports Festival champion and tournament’s Number 9 seed, Sarah Adegoke 6-2 (retired) to reach the semi-finals. Adegoke could not continue due to injury.

Top seed and women’s singles defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadri outclassed Ronke Akingbade 6-0, 6-1 to reach the Last 8 stage of the competition.

The wheelchair category was not left out as Alex Adewale beat Ajani Idowu 4-0, 4-1 in one of the men’s singles match-up while Simon Promise sent Kayode Alabi Samuel packing via a 4-0,4-0 defeat.

Also victorious was Chituru Nwaozuzu who defeated Joy Ogun 4-0,4-0 while Justina Ofoha was bundled out by Kafayat Omisore who stopped her 4-1.4-1.

All the quarter-final matches were decided yesterday ahead of today’s semi finals while the finals have been scheduled to be played on Saturday 29 May,2021.

