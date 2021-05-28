Burna Boy is Spotify’s Most Streamed African Artist Globally

Vanessa Obioha

Grammy winner Burna Boy has emerged the most streamed African artist globally on the music streaming platform Spotify. The streamer carried out a survey to determine the top streamed artists globally from the African continent as part of its Africa Day celebration where Burna Boy took the top spot. Over the past 90 days (March-May 2021), ‘Loved By You’ featuring Justin Bieber has amassed over 31 million streams, globally.

“Spotify has always celebrated Africa’s abundance of talent and diversity. Now with Spotify’s presence across Africa, we will continue to use the power of the platform to amplify African creators to a global audience,” says Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

As part of the Africa Day celebration, Spotify kicked off Global X playlist which will run throughout the week. The playlist will spotlight Africa’s biggest artists across regions and on each day, the playlist cover will be dedicated to artists including Davido, Ghanaian Sarkodie and Kenyan music group Sauti Sol. The Global X playlist is a key part of Spotify’s Global Cultures Initiative that promotes culturally diverse music from around the world.

