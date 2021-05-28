Aramanda Signs Partnership Deal with HD Designs

Mary Nnah

Aramanda International, a bespoke Nigerian fashion brand, recently signed a manufacturing partnership deal with HD designs in New York, United States.

Founded in 2013 with a sense of style that can be described as an infusion of the old and new Nigeria, Aramanda as a brand has tailored kings from varying corners of Nigeria, dignitaries and public figures from the shores of Lagos to streets of the United States of America. The brand has been worn on various red carpets by African superstars and celebrities all around the world.

Started in the city of Ibadan, the Aramanda brand was said to be the brand with the most market penetration. From the base in Ibadan, the brand is virtually capturing the imagination and pockets of both young and old clients, especially the upwardly mobile and high-end clients in Lagos, Abuja, London, Dubai, United States of America and Guadeloupe.

In a bid to get a foothold on the international fashion scene, the Founder of Aramanda, Araoluwa Olamilekan Popoola, had wanted to attend fashion shows in different parts of the world. He then decided to start from the USA, unfortunately, he wasn’t granted a visa.

Popoola then decided to run the American market remotely from Nigeria.

Speaking on the recent partnership deal with the New York-based firm, Popoola, said, the manufacturing deal with HD Designs New York is a big deal to everyone at Aramanda, adding, “we had always wanted America’s market and for a while, it looked like the American market did not want us.

“About three years ago, I sought to attend a fashion show in the US and was denied a visa. Thereafter, I opted to penetrate the US market remotely from outside her shores by getting our outfits in people’s faces. We targeted influential people to experience our product and tell others about our good job and delivery.

“Early this year, my business partner, Stan Mukoro, told me about HD Designs, a group he had worked with in the past. He made the connection and conversations commenced. We worked assiduously to make this happen. Today, the USA knows Aramanda. And now it’s time for the whole world to meet Aramanda”.

