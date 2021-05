Zinedine Zidane Resigns as Real Madrid Manager

Zinedine Zidane has chosen to step down as manager of Real Madridwith immediate effect.

Doubts ever the former player’s future in charge grew after Madrid were pipped to the LaLiga title last weekend.

UK’s Sportsmail reported earlier this month that Zidane would walk away from the club regardless of whether they secured the titleafter sensing for some time that he did not have the backing of Florentino Perez.

Spanish publication ASreport Zidane has already informed both the club’s directors and the first team squad.

The Frenchman had been in charge in two spells since 2016, and has won three Champions Leagues in the Spanish capital.

It was a difficult season for Los Blancos where they have failed to win a trophy after losing in the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea whilst also struggling in domestic cup competitions.

Zidane is expected to be an immediate target for Juventus or the France national team following his departure from the Bernabeu.

Club legend Raul has been seen by supporters as the long-term successor to Zidane, but Perez is thought to prefer former Juve boss Max Allegri should he be available.

