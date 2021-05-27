Shareholders Hail Dangote Cement over N272.6bn Dividend

Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc yesterday commended the company for an impressive performance despite the economic challenges in the year under review.

Unanimously, the shareholders approved N272.6 billion as dividend, translating to N16 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. The 16 per cent increase in the company’s revenue led to a 36 per cent increase in its earnings per share of N16.14 as against N11.29 in 2019.

The shareholders at the virtual 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos commended the management for the full disclosure provided for the year, share buyback process and the various donations made at COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of shareholders, the founder, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Sir Sunny Nwosu commended the company for attaining a trillion-naira revenue growth, saying that the Company is moving in the best way of corporate governance.

