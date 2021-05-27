SGF, Others Laud NACCIMA at 60

By Sunday Okobi

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has lauded the strategic partnership between the federal government and the Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) as it marked her 60th anniversary yesterday.

Mustapha, who was the special guest of honour at the event held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, also bagged award for excellence and outstanding contributions to governance and nation-building.

He praised NACCIMA for the vital role it plays as the leader of the Organised Private Sector in Nigeria and the association’s many achievements, particularly in building sustainable trade infrastructure across Africa for the benefit of Nigerian business communities.

In his address, the Mustapha noted that: “The federal government is committed to carrying on its subsisting partnership with NACCIMA towards attaining its key objectives of empowering an economically productive and innovative population, as a major asset for the country’s productive base.”

Also, in her remarks, the National President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, disclosed that the association has contributed to building trade infrastructure, provided opportunities to several corporate brands for growth, empowered medium and small scale enterprises and positively influenced public policy in the interest of the private sector in Nigeria and Africa.

She added that the awardees were carefully selected from a wide catalog of highflyers produced by the country.

Some of the awardees, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala;United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Alhaja Amina Mohammed, and Austen Bolanle Peters, who were not physically present, sent videos that were played to the audience.

They thanked the organisers of the event for honouring them, and expressed optimism that the years ahead would be better for the country “because of the strategic leadership being provided by President Muhammadu Buhari in partnership with the private sector led by NACCIMA.”

The association used the opportunity to introduce the incoming National President of NACCIMA, Mr. John Udeagbala, who is still serving as the first national president, while Otunba Kelvin Dele Oye is the second national president but would now move further as the first in the next administration.

The Chairman, Planning Committee of the association, Mr. Nabil Saleh, on his part, congratulated all the awardees, and added that the theme of the event “reflects the yearnings and needs of our great country Nigeria, inspired by an altruistic and exceptional motivation to pursue national development.”

Highlight of the event was a plaque presented to Otunba Dele Oye by the hierarchy of the association for his immeasurable support in making the event a success.

Oye thanked everyone for honouring the invitation and for making the event a success.

Other awardees were the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Taken; Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo; Ahmadu Rufai Mohammed, Raymond Dokpesi, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo; Aliko Dangote, Dr. Cletus Ibeto, Gbenga Oyebode, Professor Wole Soyinka among others.

