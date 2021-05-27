Piaggio Group, Bhojsons Strengthen Partnership

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s manufacturer of small commercial vehicles, have announced its distribution partnership with Bhojsons Group of Nigeria.

Bhojsons Group is a renowned conglomerate headquartered in Lagos with diversified business interests in varied sectors spanning automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durable goods, power solutions, packaging solutions, polymers, agricultural machinery, domestic machinery and infrastructural needs for the telecom industry.

A statement explained that through the partnership, Piaggio aims to introduce a diverse product portfolio that includes passenger and cargo three wheelers under its flagship brand Ape’.

“Piaggio commercial aims to increase its penetration along with Bhojsons Group in various parts of Nigeria to come close to its customer with its last-mile transportation offerings.

“The opening of multiple Dealerships and their training under Bhojsons across Nigeria is also in process. This will also help Piaggio customers in the region to have access to the entire Service & Warranty package offered by Piaggio.

“This association with Bhojsons Group for Nigerian Market marks Piaggio’s footprint expansion in more than 60 countries globally,” the statement added.

It noted that Piaggio’s range of products offer best in class performance in terms of power, pick-up, mileage and maintenance.

It further stated that with the association with Bhojsons Group, Piaggio intends to strengthen its relationship with customers and reinforce its commitment to providing path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segments with cleaner and efficient fuel options.

While announcing the launch of this association, EVP of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Limited, Mr Saju Nair said, “We endeavour to continue providing best in class offerings to our customers which are not only best in technology but also are most suited for higher earnings. We want to reach out to as many customers as possible and create a good foothold in all the cities across Nigeria.

“It is imperative to strengthen our presence in Nigeria as it is one of the largest markets in Africa with a larger focus on commercial vehicles. Piaggio has one of the largest ranges of 3-wheeled vehicles for both passenger and cargo applications.

“Our last mile transport solution vehicles generate self-employment and create entrepreneurs which is one of the aspects of primary importance to national development.”

Further, he added: “In Bhojsons Group, we see a very valued partner who has a strong legacy in Nigeria having business roots as old as 150years+ and is diversified into many businesses including automotive.

Commenting on this association, Group Managing Director, Bhojsons Group, Mr. Vishant Dalamal said: “I am extremely delighted on this partnership with Piaggio as they represent a world-class quality product for the Nigerian market and Bhojsons is known to introduce quality brands from across the globe for Nigerian market for over 150 years of their presence in the country.

“Bhojsons automotive business is vertically integrated along the value-chain being an importer, assembler, brand developer, distributor and service provider. The vehicles are assembled at our state-of-the-art facility in Lagos.”

