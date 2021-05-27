Okonkwo, Don Bosco Sign MoU on Vocational Training

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole



A frontline contender in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has stated that the teeming Anambra State youths can be engaged in meaningful vocational skills through technical education.

The politician, who doubles as the chairman/founder of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation (PVHF), stated this yesterday in Abuja during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between his Foundation and the Salesians of Don Bosco (SDV).

He said the foundation planned to provide vocational technical education to the youths of the state in collaboration with SDV.

Okonkwo said: “The youth restiveness and the insecurity in the country are as a result of unemployment, and we want to remove them from the streets by giving them technical education through vocational trainings.

“We the Pro-Value Humanity Foundation and the Salesians of Don Bosco have agreed to enter into an agreement to collaborate on the development of youths in Anambra State.”

The owner of the newly established United Nigeria Airline said the foundation had planned to achieve this through capacity building/training, mobilisation, incubation of resources of organisations, and partnership with local and international human development organisations with which it shares similar ideology.

He added: “Pro-Value Humanity Foundation aims to reorient values that inspire, encourage and equip individuals to not only be transformed but also to become value reorientation advocates and transformation agents as well as activists, and future leaders with quality training essential to develop their market-driven skills and to be exceptional leaders of character and effective agents of transformation in the society.

“We also aim to promote authentic human development and to establish recreational, technical and vocational education as well as training centres that will offer new opportunities and alternatives to people, especially the young, women and the physically challenged to reach the potential heights of their identity, and also, interface with local and international organisations, agencies, institutions and persons of goodwill to achieve the purpose.”

