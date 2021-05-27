NPFL: Kano Pillars Go Top, Wolves Creep out of Drop Zone

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Kano Pillars moved to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) log yesterday after defeating Nasarawa United in a midweek fixture that also saw Warri Wolves move out of the relegation zone after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lobi Stars in Ozoro.

Efe Yahere scored the winner in the 1st half in what is the first win in five matches for weary Wolves.

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Kano Pillars edged Nasarawa United 1-0 to go three points clear pending this evening’s fixture between Abia Warriors and former leaders Akwa United in Umuahia.

Auwalu Ali Malam fired the winner for the Sai Masu Gida in the 25th minute for Pillars who are now unbeaten in their last eight league matches.

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s last team in continental campaign this season, Enyimba FC put their woes in the CAF Confederation Cup behind them to snatch an away 2-1 victory against hosts Wikki Tourists in Bauchi.

Reuben Bala fired the People’s Elephant into the lead in the 15th minute before Michael Stephen restored parity for Wikki in the 32nd minute.

Tosin Omoleye however conjured the spectacular winning goal in the 68th minute to hand Enyimba maximum three points.

At the Kwara Sports Complex in Ilorin, Kwara United dropped points at home after a 1-1 draw with Rivers United.

Joseph Onoja gave Rivers United the lead in the 47th minute before Kwara United equalized through Christopher Nwanze. Both sides remain 3rd and 4th respectively on the table.

In Uyo, Dakkada FC moved into the top 10 after a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened FC IfeanyiUbah at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. A 1st half brace from Isaac George put the home side on the driving seat as they held on for all three points despite Ekene Awaziem pulling a goal back for the Anambra Warriors.

At the Akure Township Stadium, Sunshine Stars continued their winless streak after a goalless draw with visiting church team from Lagos, MFM FC.

Sunshine are now 16 matches without a win with their last victory coming way back in February, a 3-1 home win over Rangers.

MATCH-DAY 23

Adamawa 1-0 Katsina

Kano Pillars 1-0 Nasarawa

Wikki 1-2 Enyimba

Kwara 1-1 Rivers Utd

Dakkada 2-1 Ifeanyiubah

Sunshine 0-0 MFM FC

Warri Wolves 1-0 Lobi

TODAY

Rangers v Jigawa GS

Abia Warriors vs Akwa Utd

