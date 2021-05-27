Makinde Tackles PDP Govs Who Defected to APC

By Daji Sani

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde yesterday said the governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country believe in the infrastructural development on Nigeria.

He noted that, however, some governors, who could not keep up to our work rates, often end up defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), “where all they do is to give excuses and shed tears.”

Makinde made the statement yesterday when he inaugurated an 8.8km township road in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

He said: “I have observed that the governor of Adamawa State has been working hard for the people of the state. In the PDP, we always say that our governors mean business. We believe in infrastructure and development.

“Those who can’t keep up with our work rates often end up going over to the other side, where all they do is offer excuses and shed tears. And we know they will shed more tears in 2023.”

According to him, “When we inaugurate projects, it is evidence that the government is working, and that the people are enjoying the benefits of good governance.

“So, let me congratulate the people of Adamawa State for making the right choice. People who make the right choice when it is time to elect leaders always reap the benefits of good governance.

“This is why it is important that we pay attention to two things when it is time to elect our leaders-the party and the candidate.

“I have heard people saying that all parties are the same. But tell them to compare the prosperity of 16 years of PDP to what they have now. The difference is clear.

“We can see the result when we pick people who have shown their capacity before they come into politics.”

“So, as we begin to make decisions for 2023, let us choose the party that stands for prosperity and not the one that preaches poverty.”

