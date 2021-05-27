Facebook Celebrates Africa’s Cultural Impact

As part of its ‘Africa Day’ celebration held on Tuesday May 25, Facebook recently announced the launch of its global campaign titled: ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ – a series of short films unveiling the stories of eight phenomenal creatives and small business owners from across the continent who are breaking ground across the world.

Available to view on a dedicated ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ microsite and the official Facebook Africa page from 21st May 2021, the films provided a glimpse into the global successes of African creatives and businesses hailing from Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon. This includes fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo from South Africa, whose clothing brand ‘Maxhosa’ has been worn by global names such as Beyonce and Alicia Keys, and most recently had his designs featured in the film ‘Coming to America 2’. Also featured are Sauti Sol, a collective Afro-pop music group hailing from Kenya who have gained international recognition with nominations and shows in Europe and the US and Mark Angel, a Nigerian comedian who has amassed over 15 million global followers on Facebook. The series is aimed at showcasing, heroes and honouring the people that are impacting Africa, as well as the world, through their music, arts and crafts.

Included in the ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign, were Mai Atafo (Nigeria) – Fashion designer and bespoke tailor; Lafalaise Dion (Côte d’Ivoire) – Fashion designer and visual artist; Jessica Allogo (Gabon) – Founder of Les Petits Pots de l’Ogooué Garmout Food brand; Blinky Bill (Kenya) – Musician, DJ, Rapper and Producer; Sauti Sol (Kenya) – International award-winning Afro-pop group; Lola Pedro (Nigeria) – Founder of Pedro’s Premium Ogogoro drinks brand; Mark Angel (Nigeria) – Digital comedian, script writer and video producer and Laduma Ngxokolo (South Africa) – Founder of fashion brand Maxhosa and creative artist.

