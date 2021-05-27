Emefiele Urges Governors to Make States Economically Viable

By James Emejo

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Thursday charged state governors to endeavour to make their states viable for economic development so as to reduce their dependence on FAAC allocations.

He gave the charge at the inauguration of the Rivers State Cassava Processing Plant in Port Harcourt.

With specific reference to governors from the southern region, he urged them to take advantage of the CBN N1.5 billion facility for land clearing to open up states for agriculture.

He said this will also boost the states’ domestic revenue mobilisation drive.

Details later….

