ECOWAS Parliament Begins 2021 First Ordinary Session

By Michael Olugbode

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will begin its 2021 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament Thursday in Abuja.

The session, which will be holding at the headquarters of the Institution in Abuja will have President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, who is the current Chairman of the Authority of Heads of Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as the Guest of Honour.

The Ghanaian President is expected to address the entire Community Parliamentarians on May 27 during which issues of major fight against terrorism and COVID-19, regional integration, democratic governance, climate change, among others are to be discussed.

A statement by ECOWAS Parliament on Wednesday said Akufo-Addo is also expected to deliver a strong solidarity message to the regional elected representatives, centred on the value of their commitment and self-sacrifice for the Community cause.

The statement also revealed that the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Cianeh Howard-Taylor, would be presented at the formal opening ceremony of the Session.

According to the statement, one of the highlights of the session will be the presentation of the report on the state of the Community by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou.

The statement said: “He will have to conform to this exercise pursuant to article 32 of the Supplementary Act enhancing the powers of the Parliament, which stipulates that: At each ordinary session of Parliament, the President of the Commission shall present a general report on the status of implementation of the Community work programme.”

