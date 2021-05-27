CBN Senior Tennis: Oyinlomo, Samuel, Others Advance

As the battle for the N1m star prize money at stake for winners of the men and women’s singles categories of the 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Open Championship, continues at the Package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja, tournament’s top seed and back-to-back champion, Oyinlomo Quadri defeated Esther Olamide 6-1, 6-0 to join the second round train.

Olamide who gained entrance into the main draw from the qualifiers, decried her painful exit in the first round after succumbing to the superior fireworks of the top seed Oyinlomo Quadri.

Nene Yakubu beat Amara Nwokoro 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the next round.

Also in the next round is Blessing Samuel that defeated Blessing Omotayo 6-5, 6-4

Playing in the Men’s singles category of the 2021 CBN Open Tennis tournament, Ehi Endurance suffered a 6-4, 6-4 defeat in the hands of Isaac Omeruah who moved on to the next round.

In other matches decided on Wednesday, Peter Lawal beat Suleiman Ibrahim 6-3,6-4 to cruise into the 3rd round while Musa Mohammed defeated Dickson John 6-2 ,6-2 as Isaac Attah earned a 6-2,6-2 victory over Leo Emmanuel .

Isaac Emeruwa was beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Michael Chima while Wilson Igbinovia stopped Adehi Ochei 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

Action resumed yesterday in both the Men’s and Women’s doubles as well as the wheel chair Men’s and Women’s singles division of the championship.

The Men’s doubles encounter between the duo of Jebutu Emmanuel/Uche Oparaoji and Audu Muktar/Sani Musa ended 5-7,6-4,10-2 in favour of Musa and Muktar while the duo of Eze Tochukwu and Philip Adebayo came from a set down to beat Henry Atseye and Nonso Madueke 0-6.6-4,10-7.

