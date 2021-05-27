Buhari: I Will Bequeath a Better Nation to Future Generation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged his readiness to bequeath a better Nigeria for present and future generations.

The President, in a release on Thursday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, spoke at the State House, Abuja while hosting some children as part of activities to.mark this year’s Children’s Day, with a solemn promise to bequeath a better country for the present and future generations.

As part of the activities to commemorate Children’s Day, observed on May 27, the President hosted a group of Nigerian children at the State House.

Describing children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society in the future, President Buhari, after spending a memorable time with his august visitors, bid them farewell, saying: “Bye-bye, see you next year.”

The short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a ‘national cake’, a guided tour of the President’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall and the zoo at the Presidential Villa.

