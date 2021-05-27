Breaking: Buhari Appoints Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya as New Army Chief

By Kingsley Nwezeh

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

His appointment follows the death of Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died last weekend in an air crash with 10 other military officers in Kaduna.

A statement issued by Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said Yahaya was General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The statement signed by Defence Spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the new army chief was the current Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, formerly Lafiya Dole.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

“Prior to his appointment, Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East, code named Operation Hadin Kai”, it said.

