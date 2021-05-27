ASR Africa Disburses N2.5bn for Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital Construction

By Hamid Ayodeji

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State government yesterday held the groundbreaking and commencement of the construction of the Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital at a ceremony in Uyo.

The construction of the Akwa Ibom State University Teaching is being supported by a N5 billion ASR Africa Health Infrastructure Grant for which N2.5billion has been disbursed immediately to commence construction.

The ASR Africa Initiative was established by African industrialist, philanthropist and founder of Nigeria’s BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and seeks to support sustainable development initiatives in Health, Education and Social Development within Nigeria and the rest of Africa through its annual $100 million dollars ‘Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal’.

In his comments, the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, was quoted in a statement to have thanked the ASR Africa initiative and its Chairman, Rabiu, for the gesture and promised to ensure the grant was put to good use.

“We are happy to receive the first tranche of N2.5 billion from the ASR Africa Initiative and today’s groundbreaking ceremony coming just two weeks after the N5 billion grant was announced signposts the seriousness we attach to delivering a teaching hospital that would be a model for others and one Nigeria would be proud of,” the governor said.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Managing Director of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, stated that the purpose of gesture was to align with the government’s developmental plans for the people of the state.

“We earlier in the month announced a N5 billion grant to the state for healthcare and social development as part of our annual $100 million dollars Annual Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

“Today, we have also handed over a first tranche of N2.5 billion to commence construction of the Teaching hospital which will be of international standards.

“This project in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State Government, will be implemented and monitored fully in line with the ASR Africa Mutual Accountability Framework.”, Udoh said.

Representing the founder of ASR Africa, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong said, “We have been across the length of the state and we have seen the different developmental projects done by the state government in primary and secondary healthcare especially in the areas of infrastructure, are referral system, health, education and human capacity development.”

