Army Officer Arrested for Killing Businessman

Okon Bassey

An army officer simply identified as Stephen I, who allegedly shot dead a Port Harcourt-based businessman, Enobong Christopher Jimmy, who gave the former a free ride from River State to Akwa Ibom State, has been arrested by the police.

THISDAY gathered that the deceased, who gave the military officer a lift from Eleme junction in Port Harcourt, was shot dead in his car on the road to Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State by the soldiers.

According to family source, the army officer did not just shoot the deceased, he inflicted several dagger wounds on his chest and made away with his vehicle said to be a Toyota matrix car.

“With a car tracking device in the car, he was tracked and pick up at a hotel in Ukanafun LGA of Akwa Ibom State,” the source said.

Already, the military hierarchy was said to be at the state police headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, to pick the killer military man for a court marshal before handing him over to the police for prosecution.

The deceased, Enobong Christopher Jimmy, was from Ikot Obio Akai, Mkpat Enin LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

The deceased, a staff of Eco Clearing and Forwarding Company in Port Harcourt, was on his way to his home town, Mkpat, to see the family.

Jimmy left behind his wife and two young daughters, ages eight and one.

Meanwhile, family members of the late Jimmy have appealed to the federal government and the Nigerian army to ensure that justice is served.

They have also called on Nigerians to join voices with the bereaved family to ensure that such act of brutal murder on one whose only crime was to offer help, and by one who should rather protect, is not swept under the carpet.

Speaking with journalists in Uyo yesterday, brother to the deceased, Mr. Idorenyin Ikpongeyen, regretted that the case, if not followed to the later, would prevent other Nigerians from offering minor assistance to others for fear of being killed.

“I beg the federal government, the Nigerian army and the public to help us fight this fight. I beg the Nigeria Government to bring justice to the one who murdered my brother, leaving his two children and a wife behind,” he said.

