Army Investigates Extortion, Murder of Woman in Katsina

Francis Sardauna

The Nigerian Army has stated that it has commenced investigation into the alleged extortion and murder of a woman in Yankara village in Kastina State by one of its personnel.

The woman, whose identity was not unveiled by the army, was said to have been nabbed on May 7, 2021, by a local vigilance group on a commercial vehicle with the sum of N420,000.

She was reportedly handed over to the troops for further investigation on the source of the money, but was allegedly killed by the troops.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement issued yesterday, said investigation into the matter has commenced, assuring Nigerians that any officer found guilty would face the wrath of the law.

Yerima in the statement said: “The attention of the Nigerian army has being drawn to an allegation over the gruesome murder and extortion of a woman in Katsina State.

“It was alleged that a woman was arrested on a commercial vehicle in possession of with money estimated to be N420, 000 by members of a local vigilance group on May 7, 2021, at about 10 p.m. in Yankara village along Funtua-Gusau road, and was handed over to the troops for interrogation on the source of the money. Few days later, the woman was said to have been killed by the troops.

“The Nigerian army, therefore, wishes to inform the public that it has commenced investigation into the matter, and assures the public that anyone found wanting in connection with allegation will be made to face the wrath of the law. The army pleads with the public to remain calm as it is determined to get to the root of the matter.”

He reiterated that the Nigerian army would continue to protect the lives and property of the citizens in accordance with its constitutional responsibility and strict adherence to the rules of engagements in its operations.

The director of army public relations added that the Nigerian Army would not tolerate any act of misconduct and unprofessionalism from its personnel.

