‘Why Twon-Brass Kingdom Protested against NAOC’

By Sunday Okobi

Prominent stakeholders in Twon Brass, the headquarter of Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have given reasons why some youths and women protested against the rationing of electricity power supply to the oil-and-gas-rich community recently.

This is coming on the heels of the alleged decision of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to shut down power supply to some communities in the area.

The people had alleged that NAOC had been rationing power supply between Twon-Brass Kingdom and Okpo-ama Kingdom, which the stated did not go down well with the people on the island considering the fact that the communities have been patiently waiting for NAOC to rectify the situation.

Twon-Brass Kingdom comprises Ada-Ama, Cameroun Ama, Sambo-Ama, Shidi-Ama, Kemmer Town, Imbikiri as well as Brass Gate, which hosts NOAC and Okpo-ama Kingdom.

Surprisingly, as early as 7am May 14, 2021, women and youths of Twon-Brass stormed the gate of NAOC in protest against the decision of the oil firm to shut down power supply to the area.

It was reported that the NAOC finally shut down power supply on May 7, 2021, after a week the women and youths protested, insisting that the multinational firm should restore electricity power supply in the area.

The protesting women and youths made it clear that the action of NAOC has paralysed business activities which had affected their means of livelihood and plunged the kingdom into darkness.

The immediate-past Vice Chairman of Twon-Brass Council of Chiefs, Chief Bendik Tonworio Williams in a statement made available to journalists said he was in support of the protest.

He pointed out that the protest was a way for the people to register their grievances over NAOC non-chalant attitude over poor power supply in the area.

Williams, who is presently the Chairman of Light Committee in Twon Brass, made it clear that the kingdom had written several letters to NAOC to rectify the power supply instead of rationing it, to no avail.

He argued that “it was quite unfortunate that the authorities of the multinational oil company had failed to meet their responsibility of restoring power supply to the area which has been enjoying 24 hours power supply.”

On his part, the legislator representing Brass Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Daniel, according to the statement, noted that he decided to visit the constituency to see things for himself and to also demonstrate his solidarity with the people of Twon-Brass.

He expressed delight that the women and youths showed their determination to seek redress when they spent the night at the gate of the NAOC in Twon Brass.

According to the stakeholders, “It is important that the multinational company lives up to its roles and responsibilities to its host communities to ensure that the enduring peace it is enjoying in its operations over the years is not jeopardise by its poor power supply to the area in recent times.”

It was learnt that the protesters directed that no shop, markets and other business ventures should be opened, placing a fine on any business venture that defies the directive.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

